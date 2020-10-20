PH COVID-19 cases climb to over 360,000

BY ANALOU DE VERA

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippine soared to over 360,000 after the Department of Health (DoH) detected 1,640 new cases.

The country’s caseload is now at 360,775, of which 43,443 are considered active cases, the DoH said in its case update on Monday.

It was reported that 83 percent of the active cases are mild condition, 11.6 percent are asymptomatic, 3.4 percent are critical, and two percent are severe.

The five areas that recorded high number of new infections are Cavite and Quezon City with 86 cases each, Batangas with 69, Bulacan with 62, and City of Manila with 61.

The top regions with the most number of new cases are the National Capital Region with 401, Calabarzon with 277, and Northern Mindanao with 163.

Meanwhile, the health department also recorded 369 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Philippines to 310,642.

However, the death count increased to 6,690 after 17 more patients succumbed to the respiratory illness. Of the new deaths, 11 happened this month, five in September, and one in April.

“Thirty-four duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 26 recovered cases and two deaths have been removed,” the DoH noted.

While the country is still seeing thousands of cases being reported daily, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that they observed that the number of cases is declining. (Analou de Vera)

