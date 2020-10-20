Whatever it is, we have to fight to the very end – Santos

By Waylon Galvez

With Terrence Romeo joining six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo in San Miguel Beer’s cheering squad, veteran forward Arwind Santos said everyone in the team must contribute in whatever way they can if they are to stay longer in the PBA bubble.

After Romeo was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury, Santos said defending their PH Cup title will be a lot tougher this time. They have won the most important jewel of the league since 2015 season.

To extend their reign to another year, Santos emphasized the need to embrace the challenge, and just continue fighting to the very end.

“Basta lumalaban kami, manalo man o matalo, dapat naming pakita na dito lumalaban kami kahit ano man ang manyari. Yes malaking bagay wala si June Mar and now si Terrence, pero laban lang,” said Santos.

“Masuwerte kaming mga players sa nandito kasi sa SMB – isang team, isang kumpanya na talagang alaga ang bawat players. Kaya dapat lang na suklian namin sa pagpapakita na bigay todo pa din kami at hindi basta basta na tapakan o daan-daanan.”

That was what SMB did in its grind out win against TerreFirma DYIP,105-98, Monday night for its second win in four games – or 1-2 inside the PBA ‘bubble’ version.

Two players stepped up big with numbers normally expected from Fajardo and Romeo as guard Paul Zamar contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, while center Mo Tautuaa had 25 points.

Von Pessumal came off the bench to contribute 17 points,

The former MVP winner Santos finished with a double-double of 20 points and 14 boards, while Marcio Lassiter chipped 18 points.

According to Santos, the absence of the 6-foot-10 Fajardo and hot-shooting Romeo, will give other players unique opportunity to work harder and contribute.

“Alam naman natin na malaking bagay talaga si June Mar sa mga naging championship namin, then last year si Terrence. But now lahat kailangan na tumulong,” said Santos.

