6,000 OFWs still stranded in Metro Manila quarantine sites

BY LESLIE ANN AQUINO

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Wednesday said 6,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are currently stranded in different quarantine facilities in Metro Manila as they are still awaiting the results of their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests.

“There are about 6,000 OFWs that are stranded because they have to wait for the result of the swabbing test. We cannot just let them go home without the result,” he said in an online forum.

“While waiting for the result of the test, they are accommodated in hotels for a maximum of 3 days. Once they are tested negative, we transport them to their final destination,” added Bello.

The labor chief said the number could still increase if the issue between the Philippine Red Cross and Philhealth is not resolved.

Last week, the PRC said they are constrained to cease conducting tests chargeable to PhilHealth effective October 14 due to the latter’s inability to settle its ever increasing outstanding balance to the organization.

Arriving OFWs are among the sectors, whose COVID-19 swab tests are taken by the Philippine Coast Guard and are paid for by PhilHealth.

“We are afraid that, unless the Philippine Red Cross and PhilHealth take action, the numbers may further increase,” Bello said.

“I hope that this issue will be resolved within this week so that our problem won’t get big as well as our expenses,” he added.

According to Bello, the government pays for the accommodation and food of the stranded OFWs.

On Tuesday, the labor chief said 100,000 more OFWs are expected to arrive in the country before the year ends.

comments