Lovelife and marriage

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Alden Richards and Daniel Padilla are the country’s top actors, hands down. Their box office records attest to that. Alden recently talked about his lovelife – non-existing for the moment – and Daniel Padilla about his marriage a few years from now.

At 28, Alden says it’s about time he found a girlfriend fast. Problem is there’s no chance to find one, considering the situation. But as soon as the pandemic is over, love life is his priority. Nothing like someone taking care of Alden.

In the meantime, Alden is busy with showbiz commitments and business interests. He is one of the hosts of “Eat Bulaga” and GMA’s “All-Out-Sunday.” He owns a restaurant in Quezon City and Tagaytay, Concha’s Garden, and a fastfood Eatery in Santa Rosa, Laguna, where he resides.

Daniel wants to get married before he’s 30…which is a few years from now. He’s 25.

Needless to say, the girl he’s taking to the altar is long time sweetheart, Kathryn Bernardo, today’s top actress. She is amenable.

Daniel wants to get married relatively early as he sees himself playing with his future children. He hopes to see them grow up while he and Kathryn are still young and energetic.

