Palace wants independent body to probe DPWH corruption

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

While it was a step in the right direction, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) should allow an independent body instead of the task force it created to probe the alleged corruption in the agency, Malacañang said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the DPWH formed a task force to probe the supposed corruption activities in the agency that President Duterte has been pointing out since last week.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Roque, who turned 54 on Wednesday, said that the DPWH was heading toward the right direction in cleaning its ranks. However, he acknowledged that not everybody will believe that the task force it formed will make an impartial investigation.

“I think that’s a good beginning but as you’ve observed, many people doubt if it can succeed because it’s the same people investigating one another,” he told “The Source” on Wednesday.

“We would prefer an independent body, but for now let’s face it,” he added.

On the other hand, Roque said the DPWH had the right to form a task force to fish out the corrupt people in the agency.

“In any organization, you need to have a mechanism for internal accountability. Police have it, I don’t see any reason why the DPWH should not have one,” he said.

“That’s why we say it’s a step towards the right direction,” he added.

The Palace official likewise said that President Duterte is confident that DPWH Secretary Mark Villar will be able to make the task force work. (Argyll Geducos)

