PBA BUBBLE ROUNDUP: SMB bigs in jam session; Abueva savors pool time

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

San Miguel’s frontcourt duo of Arwind Santos and Russel Escoto has brought the Christmas vibes inside the bubble during the Beermen’s rest time.

Santos and Escoto enjoyed a jam session with utility member Edwin Cortez and court announcer Noel Zarate, who played the piano in the Mequeni Lounge inside the Quest Hotel.

They sang the Christmas hit Feliz Navidad by Puerto Rican musician Jose Feliciano.

The two former FEU cagers then played billiards with teammates Bambam Gamalinda, Wendell Comboy and Gelo Alolino.

Still waiting for the green light to play again in the PBA, Calvin Abueva continued to savor his life inside the bubble.

The 6-foot-2 forward used an inflatable bath tub during Phoenix’s schedule on the swimming pool.

Abueva is yet to receive the go signal from PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial to finally suit up for the Fuel Masters in the Philippine Cup.

The Angeles City native recently regained his license on a probationary status after completing the Games and Amusement Board’s three-part webinar on a professional athlete’s conduct.

“The Beast” was slapped with an indefinite suspension in June last year after his involvement in two unsportsmanlike incidents.

Alaska gave injured wingman Kevin Racal a fitting send-off after thrashing Blackwater by 38 points, 120-82, on Tuesday.

Racal, who suffered a complete ACL tear in his right knee in the Aces’ 95-100 loss to TNT during the bubble opener last week, was scheduled to go home and start his rehabilitation on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Letran product was also present in the Milkmen’s games against Meralco and Magnolia to offer moral support.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, the sooner you leave, the sooner you will be able to come back. Sayang din ‘yung one month if he’s going to stay. That’s the plan,” said coach Jeff Cariaso, who also bared that Racal will undergo surgery next Wednesday.

