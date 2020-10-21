Rike powers FBS-Zamboanga to big win in PH 3×3 cagefest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks opened its title bid on high note, beating Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, 21-14, at the start of the Pool A action of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup powered by TM Leg One Wednesday afternoon.

Six-foot-8 Troy Rike starred for FBS-Zambo, knocking down three deuces in a span of two minutes including the game-winner with 3:44 left in the contest.

“We are holding ourselves to a high standard. We don’t want to drop any games and we don’t want to take the easy route,” said Rike.

Zamboanga Peninsula ended the group stages with a 1-1 slate after opening the league with a 21-19 (9:04) win over the Sarangani Marlins.

Rudy Lingganay led the Valientes in the contest with seven points.

Favorites Uling Roasters-Butuan City and Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards took dominant wins to open Pool B and Pool D, respectively.

Chico Lanete turned back the hands of time to lift Butuan to a 21-12 (7:32) win over Pagadian City-Rocky Sports while Gab Banal dropped 10 points to power Nueva Ecija to a 21-10 (7:03) win over Petra Cement-Roxas.

Newcomer Palayan City opened Pool C action with a 21-15 win over Big Boss Cement-Porac. John Paul Sarao led the way with six points.

Seven more group stage games are being played at posting.

comments