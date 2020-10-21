Tornado hits daycare center, 22 houses in Negros town

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – The Provincial Disaster Management Program Division (PDMPD) in Negros Occidental reported on Wednesday that 22 houses and a daycare/barangay health center were damaged by a tornado in Barangay Minapasuk, Calatrava on Tuesday.

PDMPD chief Zeaphard Gerhart Caelian said that based on the initial report of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, five houses were destroyed while 17 others were damaged.

The daycare/barangay health center was also damaged.

Caelian said strong winds was felt by the residents past 12 p.m., which lasted for about 15 minutes.

Some residents even took to social media footages of the whirlwind and the damages it caused.

Caelian said livestock in the village was also affected.

Caelian said he could not tell if the strong winds was brought about by tropical storm “Pepito.”

“A tornado can even occur even there’s no rain, considering some factors,” he added.

No casualties or injuries were reported. Affected households were temporarily sheltered at their relatives. (Glazyl Masculino)

Photo Caption: SOME houses were damaged after being hit by tornado in Barangay Minapasuk, Calatrava, Negros Occidental Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Har Ris Mojello via Facebook)

