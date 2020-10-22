1,664 new COVID-19 infections push PH total to 363,888

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health announced 1,664 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the country’s total to 363,888.

However, the number of daily reported cases has dropped below 2,000 for the third consecutive day.

Of the caseload, 44,772 are active cases – 83.6 percent have mild symptoms, 11.2 percent are asymptomatic, 3.3 percent are in critical condition, and 1.9 percent are severe.

Thirty-eight new fatalities were reported, putting the death toll to 6,783. Of the 38 deaths, 25 died this month, nine in September, while four occurred from July to August.

Health authorities reported 843 more recoveries, increasing the number to 312,333.

Starting next week, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they will release the new format of their COVID-19 case bulletin.

“Simula Lunes, Oct. 26, we will now have a new format or a revised format of our case bulletin. Huwag kayong mag-alala kasi lahat naman ng mga impormasyon na importante ay nandun pa rin sa case bulletin. We just streamlined it, we shortened it,” said Vergeire.

The one-page case bulletin will contain all the necessary information, said Vergeire.

“Walang nawalang vital information, ito lang ay para masiguro na mas naiintindihan ng ating mga kababayan itong nire-release na case bulletin every day,” she said.

“Nevertheless, iyon pong ibang impormasyon na hindi makikita doon (that we will not see there), we would still find it in our other publications like NCOV tracker, situational reports, and the other publications na meron tayo,” she added.

