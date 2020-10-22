Football teams ready for own bubble

- Home
- Business
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
By JONAS TERRADO
Teams, officials and staff of the Philippines Football League made its way inside the bubble, three days before the league kicks off its fourth season Saturday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.
All participants, most notably players from all six clubs, underwent swab tests upon their arrival at Seda Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Wednesday as part of protocols approved by the Joint Administrative Order.
Everyone must yield negative results before preparations for the shortened season can resume.
Only five matchdays will be held for the upcoming PFL season after initial plans of having a four-team playoff dubbed as the “Finals Series” was scrapped in favor of a traditional league format.
Guest club Azkals Development Team faces Mendiola in the season’s first match at 9 a.m. followed by Kaya-Iloilo against Stallion-Laguna at 4:30 p.m. and United City opposite newcomer Maharlika-Manila at 8 p.m.
Matches on Oct. 28 will have Stallion-Maharlika (9 a.m.), Mendiola-United City (4:30 p.m.) and Kaya-ADT (8 p.m.) while Oct. 31 has United City-ADT (9 a.m.), Mendiola-Stallion (4:30 p.m.) and Kaya-Maharlika (8 p.m.).
The last two playdates see Kaya-Mendiola (9 a.m.), Maharlika-ADT (4:30 p.m.) and United City-Stallion (8 p.m.) on Nov. 3 and Stallion-ADT (9 a.m.), Maharlika-Mendiola (4:30 p.m.) and United City-Kaya (8 p.m.) on Nov. 5.