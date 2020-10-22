MUP 2020 candidate identifies as bisexual

- Home
BY NEIL RAMOS
Kimberly “Billie” Hakenson, one of the candidates to this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant, revealed she is bisexual.
“I’m Billie Hakenson, I’m representing Cavite. And I’m a bisexual, and I’m proud to be here,” she was heard saying in a video taken during an interview held in Baguio City, recently.
When asked by a netizen during a virtual interview what makes her standout as a candidate, she said, “I am not really as feminine as most women. I have this androgynous side and I am confident in showing it off. I love how it jives with my personality, and how actually it’s a big part of me. And I am doing my best to use that as a tool in this journey.”
The 26-year-old is working as a flight attendant for a local airline.
She is a Business Administration graduate from St. Dominic College of Asia.
This is not the first time she joined a beauty pageant.
Hakenson competed last year at the Miss World Philippines pageant, finishing in the Top 20.