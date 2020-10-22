MUP 2020 candidate identifies as bisexual

BY NEIL RAMOS

Kimberly “Billie” Hakenson, one of the candidates to this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant, revealed she is bisexual.

“I’m Billie Hakenson, I’m representing Cavite. And I’m a bisexual, and I’m proud to be here,” she was heard saying in a video taken during an interview held in Baguio City, recently.

When asked by a netizen during a virtual interview what makes her standout as a candidate, she said, “I am not really as feminine as most women. I have this androgynous side and I am confident in showing it off. I love how it jives with my personality, and how actually it’s a big part of me. And I am doing my best to use that as a tool in this journey.”

The 26-year-old is working as a flight attendant for a local airline.

She is a Business Administration graduate from St. Dominic College of Asia.

This is not the first time she joined a beauty pageant.

Hakenson competed last year at the Miss World Philippines pageant, finishing in the Top 20.

