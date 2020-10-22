Performance anxiety

BY RICA CRUZ

Dear Doc. Rica,

We need help in our relationship. Yung relationship namin ay relatively new and about 3 months old. Sexually active naman kami since naging kami. Pero our main problem is hindi nagre-reach ng orgasm yung boyfriend ko.

Wala naman problem in him getting an erection in the first place. Pero yung orgasm talaga problema. Kahit oral sex hindi nagwowork. Wala naman daw syang problems from his previous relationships. Minsan tuloy napapaisip ako kung ako ba ang may problema. Sana po ay matulungan nyo kami.

Thank you

Purifier

Hi Purifier,

Believe it or not, maraming nakaka-experience ng ganyang issue in their sex lives. Alam kong nakakafrustrate ito hindi lamang sa perspective mo kung hindi sa perspective din ng iyong partner. Merong iba’t ibang approach para sa ganitong mga issue depende sa reason kung bakit sya nag-ooccur.

Kapag matagal mag-orgasm ang isang lalaki, tinatawag itong DE or delayed ejaculation that lasts around 30 to 45 minutes. Merong mga times na ang mga individuals na ito ay hindi na nakaka-experience ng ejaculation at all.

Minsan, may factor din na psychological lalo na kung may anxiety na or pressure to perform well during sex. I can suggest some methods para mabigyan ng attention kung ano man ang bumabagabag sa kanya.

Isa dito ang pagco-condition through masturbation. Importante ito para malaman nya kung paano ang kanyang preferences and what works for him to come. Always keep the communication open between you guys when it comes to sex. Kailangan mabawasan ang kanyang performance anxiety or low self-esteem kung nararamdaman nya ito. Relax and chill lang din siguro dahil minsan iba talaga ang sexual expectations from reality.

Kailangan nyo din i-check if may ibang factors ba kagaya ng age or iba pang medical condition na maaaring nakakaapekto sa kanyang hindi pag ejaculate. For this, I suggest you go to your doctor for a more accurate diagnosis. Keep on exploring what works for you and your partner. Relatively new pa lang kayo together so give it time it can get better with constant communication. Always enjoy and be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

*

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

