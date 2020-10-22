Wastes from US intercepted at Port of Subic

BY BETHEENA UNITE

Two containers of waste materials from the United States were intercepted at the Port of Subic Wednesday, the Bureau of Customs said.

The waste shipment was prevented while “exiting the Subic Bay International Terminal Corporation” on October 21, the bureau reported.

It was learned that the two containers were part of the 30 alerted containers all consigned to Bataan 2020 Inc.

The shipment was only declared as “American Old Corrugated Cartons for Repulping” but further inspection revealed that it contained prohibited waste materials.

According to the bureau, further inventory is being conducted to ascertain the volume and actual contents of the shipment while investigation on the possible violation of Section 1400 of RA 10863 otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) as well as other pertinent environmental laws are also under way.

The shipment was intercepted by the port’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service and Assessment Division.

Close coordination and collaboration were also done with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“As the world shifts to promote an environmental friendly approach, the Bureau of Customs remains committed in enforcing strict border security and advocating environment protection,” the bureau said.

