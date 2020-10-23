A mission of hope

BY NEIL RAMOS

Rising music label, 7K Sounds, is on a mission to bring out the Christmas spirit in all of us via their new digital show, “The Search for the Sound of Seven Thousand Christmas Songs.”

The online reality search aims to discover Filipino Christmas Songs that will amplify how hopeful Filipinos are for a happy Christmas, despite the ongoing global pandemic.

In a recent virtual press conference hosted by Jett Pangan, the company introduced the main hosts of the show.

These include 7K Sounds founder and flagship artist, LA Santos, and newscaster-actress-TV host Gretchen Ho.

Joining the pair is emerging artist and vlogger, Iman Franchesca, as well as singer-songwriter Nicole Asensio.

Together, they will share stories of hope and survival amidst the crisis through one common factor: music.

“We just want to do our part in uplifting the spirits of our kababayans given the current situation,” explained Santos.

“Filipinos by nature are musically-inclined. Napakarami ng mga talented composers and singers na hindi lamang nabibigyan ng pagkakataon na mailabas ang kanilang mga hidden talents at gusto namin na sa pamamagitan ng 7K Sounds ay maging daan ito para sila ma-discover at mailabas ang kanilang mga natatagong talento,” he added.

“The Search for the Sound of Seven Thousand Christmas Songs,” which will stream Fridays, 7p.m. via the 7K Sounds Facebook Page, will have 20 runners up receiving P2,000 each, and one grand winner receiving P25,000.

Interested parties may send their entries to Info27ksounds.com.

