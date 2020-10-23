ABS-CBN on Liza Soberano, Angel Locsin being red-tagged

By NEIL RAMOS

ABS-CBN expressed concern with Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin among celebrities being associated with the New People’s Army (NPA).

It said in a statement:

“ABS-CBN is very concerned about the wrongful identification of Angel Locsin as a member of the NPA.

“Doing humanitarian activities and speaking one’s mind do not make one a member of a communist group.

“We believe that Angel, like any Filipino, has the right to express herself and stand for her principles without judgement.

“We support Angel as she continues to devote her time, talent, and resources to various philanthropic activities.”

As to Soberano, it said:

“Liza Soberano is an advocate of women’s rights and supports initiatives that protect and promote women’s interests.

“ABS-CBN and Star Magic stand by Liza Soberano as she speaks out against violations of women’s rights. This is her own voice and not of any person or group.

“It is our hope that people may be allowed to freely participate in meaningful and rational discussion of issues without having to be red-tagged.”

