Comedian Tekla denies GF’s sexual abuse allegations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Days after his girlfriend Michelle Lhor Bana-ag came out to publicly accuse him of sexual abuse, comedian Super Tekla, in an interview with his home network, GMA-7, maintained these are all lies.

“Hindi totoo ’yan,” he said. “Nasa tamang katinuan pa naman ako, hindi ko magagawa ’yan.”

He went on to mention how it would be impossible for him to do what his girlfriend is accusing him of as “may anak akong babae, may mga kapatid akong babae.”

Addressing his girlfriend, Tekla said, “Binabato mo ako ng isyu na pinipilit kita sa ganyang bagay…usapin natin ‘yan, usapin ng pamilya ‘yan. Isang napakasensitibong usapin ‘yan. Sana man lang nag-isip ka.”

He then explained, “Parte ng pagsasama natin ’yan Michelle, na ipinagkakait mo sa akin. Ginagawa mo akong tanga at timawa d’yan, ’yun ang totoo, pero nag-a-adjust ako kasi nanay ka ng anak ko eh.”

comments