Pinay chessers too classy for Lankans in Asian online tilt

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippines routed Sri Lanka in two matches to advance to the semifinals in the women’s division of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 Friday.

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Masters Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Kylen Joy Mordido delivered in the Filipinas’ 3.5-0.5 thrashing of the Sri Lankans in the first of the two-match quarterfinals to gain the early upperhand.

Frayna downed M Tharushi Sandeepani on board one, Fronda blasted Ashvini Pavalachandran on board two and Mordido waylaid WIM S D Ranasinghe on board four.

WIM Bernadette Galas drew with T H D Niklesha Tharushi on board three to complete the one-sided win.

Needing just a win in the second and final match to claim a semis spot, Fronda swiftly delivered and repeated over Pavalchandran to wrap it all up for the Lady Agilas regardless of the results of the rest of the boards, which were being played at press time.

They will tackle the winner between Iran and Southeast Asian neighbor Indonesia in the semis on Saturday.

The Filipinas’ triumph made up for their men’s counterparts’ defeat to the second seeded Kazakhs.

Kazakhstan blanked the Agilas, 4-0, in their first game and succumbed in the second game, 3-1.

