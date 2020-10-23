Porac stuns Bacolod in PH 3×3 tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CALAMBA, LAGUNA – Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC rallied furiously to stun Bacolod Master Sardines, 21-17 (8:02), in Pool D action of the second leg of the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup powered by TM Friday at INSPIRE Academy gym.

Through the efforts of Dylan Ababou, Dan Reducto, James Laput, and Ryan Monteclaro, the Green Gorillas erased a 17-14 deficit with a 7-0 windup capped

by the game-winning deuce by Monteclaro with 1:58 left.

Ababou led the way with six points.

Earlier, Nueva Ecija escaped sister team Palayan City, 21-20 (5:51), in Pool A.

Knotted at 20-all, pint-sized guard Jai Reyes swooped to the lane for the game-winning floater.

Tonino Gonzaga, who replaced Juan Gomez de Liano for the leg, had nine points built on four deuces.

Favorites Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks and Uling Roasters-Butuan City also opened their campaigns in this tournament that has Gatorade as its official hydration partner on winning notes.

Zamboanga City defeated Petra Cement-Roxas City 21-18 (6:47) in Pool B while Butuan City blasted the Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes 21-17 (7:50) in Pool C.

The league also announced that the fastest games of each leg will take home P10,000 for the winners.

Eight more elimination round games and the playoffs that has P100,000 waiting for the champion team are still to take place as of publishing.

comments