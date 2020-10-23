Removal of anti-Red tarps in Manila irks Parlade

BY MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Is Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso welcoming the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP) in the country’s capital city?

That was the question raised by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. after the hard-working mayor ordered the taking down of tarpaulins declaring members of the CPP-NPA-NDFP as “persona non grata” or unwelcome persons in the City of Manila.

“Why would Manila order the removal of these tarps? Is Mayor Isko welcoming this terrorist? Let’s clarify from Yorme the basis for his action? Is it fear of retribution? It’s about time we hear it from Yorme Isko. Will he now declare the NTF-ELCAC persona non grata in Manila instead?” asked Parlade, who is also the commander of the military’s Southern Luzon Command (SolCom).

He went on to claim that 96 cities across the country have declared the CPP-NPA-NDFP as persona non grata.

Moreno has yet to issue a statement in response to Parlade’s remarks although he said the city government “[does] not need those kind of shenanigans” as he called for unity among the public to fight COVID-19 instead of spreading propaganda.

“We are still in the midst of a health emergency, a pandemic. We are now dealing with the effects economically. It affects people’s lives, and that must be addressed,” Domagoso said.

On Wednesday, Domagoso issued a directive to remove the propaganda tarpaulins which were put up at footbridges near the US Embassy in Ermita and on a billboard along Mendiola. There were also similar banners spotted in Paranaque City and along EDSA.

