Stars for health

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: — You can’t stay mad at somebody who makes you laugh. – Jay Leno

STARS FOR HEALTH: Movie personalities are doing their share in reminding the public how to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Are you doing yours?

Alden Richards, Jodi Sta. Maria and Dimples Romana use their celebrity to tell the people how they can help beat Covid-19 through a series of info-mercials.

Alden is the face of the Department of Health’s (DOH) BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 program.

BIDA stands for B-awal walang mask, I-sanitize ang kamay at I-was hawak sa mga bagay, D-umistansya ng isang metro, at A-lamin ang totoong impormasyon.

MALASAKIT: In their social media accounts, Jodi and Dimples posted Unilab’s public service campaign, “Malasakit Para sa Isa’t Isa.”

The campaign is a timely reminder on how people should care about other people.

Yes, it’s all right to tell the person next to you to wear face mask and observe social distancing.

TIPS: Other helpful reminders.

During an outing with friends, for instance, we get too excited that we forget to put our masks back on after drinking or eating.

Or maybe, we fail to notice that we’ve become too close to someone when we shouldn’t.

Or, how about times when we’ve been out of the house too long without sanitizing our hands?

Careful, we might touch our face or our food.

BEAT IT: Unilab reminds us the best way to beat this pandemic is for the public to do its part.

Jodi has been the face of Biogesic and its children’s syrup format since 2014.

Dimples is brand ambassador of Solmux for Kids, together with her son, Alonzo.

