This volleyball star isn’t only pretty, she’s also witty

By Kristel Satumbaga

She’s not only good at playing volleyball, she’s also pretty and witty.

Multi-titled Michele Gumabao went viral on Twitter Friday after her sterling performance in the preliminary question and answer portion of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 beauty pageant.

In a video that circulated online, the Creamline Cool Smashers opposite hitter showed her eloquence as she confidently answered questions from the judges.

When asked “which color symbolizes the phenomenal woman?” the La Salle beauty picked the school’s color which is green, saying it symbolizes success being a member of champion team thrice.

“Green represents a phenomenal woman. Aside from it being the color of life, in my experience, it is the color of champions. I graduated from De La Salle University with three championships in my bag and I know that this is the color that inspires and empowers and shows a strong, confident, phenomenal woman,” Gumabao answered.

“I’m biased!” She quickly added.

Fans following the pageant as well as Gumabao’s volleyball career took to Twitter to show their support and admiration for the 28-year-old player and model who is on her second beauty pageant stint.

In 2018, she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 during the Binibining Pilipinas competition and went on to finish in the Top 15 of the Miss Globe 2018 held in Albania.

Winner of this pageant will represent the country in the Miss Universe 2020.

