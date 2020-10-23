UAAP basketball, volleyball games will be aired on Cignal TV

The UAAP has a new broadcast partner.

In a statement released Friday night, the league announced that Cignal TV will be its broadcast partner for the next five and a half years starting with Season 83 (2020-21).

“With its affiliate network TV5, their combined experience in sports production provides the UAAP with a strong foundation in its efforts to promote collegiate sports in the country,” the statement read.

Under the partnership, select events will be aired live on One Sports channel and its other digital assets, “ensuring an engaging and expansive coverage across different multimedia platforms.”

“Despite the current challenges, the league is looking forward to the partnership as a new chapter that can take the UAAP to even greater heights,” the statement said.

Last August, there were reports that the league is starting to test the waters as to its next broadcast partner after its contract with ABS-CBN expired last May.

An insider disclosed that league officials also talked with a couple of broadcast companies including TV5, which has refocused on strengthening its sports brand by recently acquiring the rights to air the NBA on local shores.

Securing the rights to broadcast the immensely popular UAAP would further expand its clout in Philippine sports.

Among the fan-drawing sports in the UAAP are basketball and volleyball.

