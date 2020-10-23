You know how to interpret

Gospel: Lk 12:54-59

*

Jesus said to the crowds, “When you see a cloud rising in the west you say immediately that it is going to rain – and so it does; and when you notice that the wind is blowing from the south you say that it is going to be hot – and so it is. You hypocrites! You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky; why do you not know how to interpret the present time?

“Why do you not judge for yourselves what is right? If you are to go with your opponent before a magistrate, make an effort to settle the matter on the way; otherwise your opponent will turn you over to the judge, and the judge hand you over to the constable, and the constable throw you into prison. I say to you, you will not be released until you have paid the last penny.”

*

In addressing the crowds, Jesus points out to them their particular talent in predicting weather conditions. As a largely agricultural folk, they adapt their farming methods to weather conditions. The farmers know that a cloud to the west will bring them rain. On the other hand, a south wind will bring terrible heat and possible drought. The crowds are intellectually capable, but unwilling to see the signs of the new world that Jesus is bringing in. He deplores their obstinacy of heart and spiritual blindness.

Salvation has come to their midst in Jesus who proclaims to them the Gospel. He makes the blind recover sight, the deaf hear, the lame walk, the lepers clean, and the dead rise (cf Mt 11:5). It is foolish to close one’s eyes to the great signs that Jesus does, as it is foolish to remain arrogant toward an enemy. It is better to work out an out-of-court settlement than to suffer imprisonment. Reconciliation with an enemy is not only a practical solution but a way to acknowledge the new life that Jesus brings.

Do I get rid of bitterness and rancor in my heart by learning how to forgive?

