Alex Gonzaga, family, BF survive COVID-19

BY NEIL RAMOS

Fans wondering why Alex Gonzaga is not seen on TV5’s “Lunch Out Loud” finally got their answer, with the actress-TV host-vlogger revealing she tested positive from COVID-19.

In her most recent vlog, Gonzaga shared how her mom and dad as well as boyfriend Mikee Morada, were infected as well.

The 32-year-old said they got the disease from someone who had entered their household after dining out.

Thankfully, her sister, Toni, whom she was with only days prior, as with her family, tested negative for the virus.

Gonzaga related how she exhibited symptoms typical of the disease including difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite and taste.

At the end of her vlog, she assured fans they are now all free of the virus.

“We are blessed that we survived it and won. God healed us,” she said, going on to advise fans to be “extra careful.”

