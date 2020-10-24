Black believes Ginebra’s Brownlee can break his record

By JONAS TERRADO

Meralco coach Norman Black believes that Justin Brownlee and Allen Durham are capable of joining him as the only imports to reach the PBA’s 10,000-point club.

Black expressed gratitude after being informed of the 32nd anniversary of the feat he did as a playing of San Miguel Beer on the same day the Bolts prevailed over the NLEX Road Warriors 101-92 Friday night at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

He then mentioned the names of Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Durham, his resident import during the PBA Governors’ Cup, as two foreign players Black feels could pull off the feat.

“I hope one day some import comes along and breaks that record. You never knew it, it could happen,” he said. “It could be Allen Durham, it could be Justin Brownlee. You never know. Those guys may do it.”

Brownlee has led Ginebra to four championships since his arrival in 2016, and has been used by coach Tim Cone as reinforcement in both the Commissioner’s Cup and Governors’ Cup.

The beloved import currently has 3,851 career points as PBA import and could have a strong chance to reaching the milestone if Ginebra continues to use him for both conferences.

Durham has been tapped by Black as Meralco’s import in the Governors’ Cup, resulting in three finals appearances in the last four seasons. The three-time Best Import awardee has 2,512 career points.

Black compiled 11,329 points in 281 career games as an import for Tefilin (1981), Great Taste (1983), Magnolia/San Miguel (1985, 1987-1990), Alaska (1986) and Pop Cola (one game in 1998).

But the 62-year-old has been known more for his coaching achievements, winning 11 PBA championships for SMB, Sta. Lucia and Talk ’N Text and five straight for Ateneo in the UAAP from 2008-2012.

Black may no longer have any recollections about the night he reached 10,000 (He scored 42 points in San Miguel’s 140-135 loss to Anejo Rum 65), he is still grateful of having that achievement in his resume.

“It’s a proud moment,” said Black. “I’ve been in the league for a long time and played a long time as a player. But more than anything else, I just want to be remembered for being productive, for being a winner and I was proud of that achievement of scoring more than 10,000 points.”

