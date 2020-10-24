Drug dealer preying on youth nabbed

A 29-year-old suspected drug pusher preying on out-of-school youths was arrested by police in an anti-illegal drug operation in Pasig City last Friday.

Police identified the suspect as Frank Leonard Bernalez of Barangay Manggahan, Pasig. He was listed as No. 2 in the priority database on illegal drug personalities of the Eastern Police District (EPD).

The buy-bust operation stemmed from a tip last Oct. 12 that Bernalez was allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade in Barangay Manggahan and could sell more than 50 grams or about P340,000 worth of suspected shabu in a given transaction.

At around 3:30 p.m. last Friday, a team from the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) and District Intelligence Division (DID) arrested Bernalez after dealing with an undercover policeman.

Police seized at least seven grams or about P47,600 worth of suspected shabu from the suspect and the P500 marked money.

According to the police, the suspect uses his house to deal drugs with his clients who are mostly out-of-school youth and bystanders usually in the afternoon.

Bernalez is detained at the Pasig City police custodial facility while a case for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office. (Jhon Casinas)

