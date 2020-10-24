Kaya, Stallions favored as NFL bubble starts in Carmona

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
Games Sunday
(PFF National Training Center, Carmona)
9 a.m. — ADT vs Mendiola
4:30 p.m. — Stallion vs Kaya
8 p.m. — Maharlika vs United City
Expect all six clubs to go all out Sunday when the Philippines Football League finally kicks off its shortened fourth season at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.
Action starts at 9 a.m. with guest team Azkals Development Team taking on Mendiola followed by a 4:30 p.m. tussle between Kaya-Iloilo and Stallion-Laguna and an evening showdown pitting new club Maharlika-Manila and United City.
With the season only a single-round affair and the title to be determined by the team that finishes with the most points, getting a win holds huge importance for everyone inside the PFL bubble.
Determined to lift the PFL trophy are Kaya and Stallion, clubs considered as dark horses in the short competition backed by Qatar Airways.
Kaya has finished second in the past two PFL campaigns while Stallion, with placed third last season.
Jovin Bedic, Masa Omura, Simone Rota and Carlyle Mitchell will lead the Kaya squad of coach Yu Hoshide while Stallion-Laguna, headed by coach Ernie Nierras and assistant Richard Leyble, will bank on Ruben “Balot” Doctora, new acquisition Finn McDaniel and Fitch Arboleda.
National team skipper Stephan Schrock is among the key figures who will lead United City’s match against a Maharlika side founded by former Azkals defender Anton del Rosario.
Ex-Ateneo star Jarvey Gayoso, Chima Uzoka and Yrick Gallantes are among the prominent figures for ADT opposite Mendiola which will rely on main goalscorer Ashley Flores.