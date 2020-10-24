PH records 2,057 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total to 367,819

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health reported 2,057 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, pushing the country’s total to 367,819.

This ended the country’s four-day streak of recording less than 2,000 cases daily.

The DoH said 47,773 are active cases or patients who are still ill, of which 83.7 percent have mild symptoms, 11.4 percent are asymptomatic, 3.1 percent are in critical condition, and 1.8 percent are severe condition.

Rizal topped the list of areas with the most number of new cases with 107, followed by Caloocan City with 102, Quezon City with 96, Benguet with 92, and Davao City with 91.

The DoH also recorded 442 new recoveries, increasing the recovery count to 313,112. Meanwhile, 19 new fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,934.

“Of the 19 deaths, 16 occurred in October, two in September, and one in April,” the DoH said.

Twelve testing laboratories failed to submit their data on time to the DoH and their test outputs are not yet included in the latest case count.

Thirty-seven duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 21 were recovered cases, the DoH said.

The OCTA Research Group from the University of the Philippines said that COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 380,000 by the end of October.

