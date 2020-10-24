Rookie rises as Batang Pier down Dyip for 1st win

By JONAS TERRADO

NorthPort pulled away in the fourth quarter behind Kelly Nabong and rookie Renzo Subido to beat Terrafirma, 107-96, Saturday night for its first win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Nabong had 18 points while Subido caught fire and scored all of his 12 points in the payoff period as the Batang Pier finally had something to celebrate after starting their campaign inside the bubble with four straight defeats.

“Yung mga bata gusto na talagang manalo, ayaw na nilang mag-0-5,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio, whose team won despite having 10 healthy players with star forward Sean Anthony out due to a hamstring problem.

Anthony, who got hurt in a recent loss to NLEX, was the latest NorthPort player dealing with injuries after Robert Bolick who was left off the bubble contingent to continue his therapy after an ACL injury last year and Kevin Ferrer playing despite being bothered by a problem on his right foot.

“Siguro yung morale tumaas kasi nakita nila siguro injured yung mga kasama nila at kailangan mag-step up,” added Jarencio.

Christian Standhardinger scored 14 of his 23 points in the first quarter to help NorthPort take command early while Garvo Lanete and Paolo Taha were also in double figures with 14 and 12 points.

But it was Nabong and Subido who were key in sealing the Batang Pier’s win against a Dyip side that also entered the game without a victory.

The Batang Pier’s lead was 89-86 when Subido scored nine straight to extend the gap to 98-90 with barely three minutes to go in the fourth.

Nabong followed it up with a stepback three off Terrafirma rookie Roosevelt Adams before Subido fired his third three to make it 104-90 NorthPort, time down to 1:40 in the final canto.

CJ Perez was again impressive, producing 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals but Terrafirma dropped to 0-4.

Terrafirma played without coach Johnedel Cardel, who couldn’t call the shots for his team due to a bum stomach.

The scores:

NORTHPORT 107 ‒ Standhardinger 23, Nabong 18, Lanete 14, Subido 12, Taha 12, Ferrer 8, Manganti 7, Guinto 6, Cruz 5, Elorde 2, Revilla 0.

TERRAFIRMA 96 ‒ Perez 25, Adams 19, Tiongson 14, McCarthy 9, Ramos 9, Cahilig 8, Gabayni 6, Balagasay 2, Khobuntin 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 27-20, 51-48, 74-71, 107-96.

