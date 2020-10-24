Zambo cagers make PH 3×3 tilt virtual playground

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines made it two in a row Friday night after defeating Nueva Ecija, 21-11, in a heated title affair to capture the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Alvin Pasaol and Santi Santillan led the way by combining for 15 points as Zamboanga City continued to lord over the rest of field two nights after taking the inaugural leg of the TM-backed professional 3×3 league.

Pasaol, Santillan, Joshua Munzon and Troy Rike claimed the top purse of P100,000, raising its total winnings to P250,000 (including P50,000 for winning the preseason leg) since entering the so-called “Calambubble.”

Nueva Ecija settled for a runner-up finish and P100,000 which was pledged by league owner Ronald Mascarinas for the team that faces Zamboanga City in the finals despite missing Juan Gomez de Liano due to a sprained ankle suffered in the first leg.

Tempers flared with over three minutes to go when Santillan and Nueva Ecija’s Gab Banal entangled while falling on the floor. Pasaol later joined the fray and pushed Banal, prompting Nueva Ecija’s Tonino Gonzaga to retaliate.

Cooler heads prevailed but not after Pasaol and Gonzaga were given infractions (unsportsmanlike foul and technical foul each).

Zamboanga City dominated the tourney by going unbeaten for the second straight leg, beating Roxas City 21-17 and Pasig-Sta. Lucia 21-13 in Pool B.

They reached the finals with victories over Bacolod City-Master Sardines 21-16 in the quarterfinals and Butuan City-Uling Roasters 21-18 in the semifinals.

Nueva Ecija made it far despite Gomez de Liano’s absence by topping Pool A, survived Bicol in the quarters 21-19 on a two-pointer by Jai Reyes and defeated Pasig 22-13 in the semis.

In the side events, David Carlos ruled the Slam Dunk contest while Roxas’ Roider Cabrera won the two-point shootout.

comments