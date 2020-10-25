Active COVID-19 cases in Manila drop to 483

- Home
- Business
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY MINKA TIANGCO
The number of active coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city of Manila dropped from 718 on Oct. 16 to only 483 on Oct. 23.
A total of 18,294 patients out of the city’s 19,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered, data from the city government showed.
The capital city also posted 574 COVID-19 deaths.
Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso reminded residents to continue observing the government-issued health and safety protocols as the threat of COVID-19 lingers.
“Hindi pa rin tayo dapat maging kampante. Let’s remember na nagsimula sa isang kaso lamang ang pandemic,” he said in a statement on Saturday. (Minka Tiangco)