Active COVID-19 cases in Manila drop to 483

BY MINKA TIANGCO

The number of active coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city of Manila dropped from 718 on Oct. 16 to only 483 on Oct. 23.

A total of 18,294 patients out of the city’s 19,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered, data from the city government showed.

The capital city also posted 574 COVID-19 deaths.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso reminded residents to continue observing the government-issued health and safety protocols as the threat of COVID-19 lingers.

“Hindi pa rin tayo dapat maging kampante. Let’s remember na nagsimula sa isang kaso lamang ang pandemic,” he said in a statement on Saturday. (Minka Tiangco)

