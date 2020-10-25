Assunta de Rossi, now a mommy

BY NEIL RAMOS

Actress Assunta de Rossi gave birth to a baby girl on Friday.

The baby, nicknamed Fiore, is her first with husband Jules Ledesma.

The couple married 16 years ago.

De Rossi’s sister Alessandra posted on Instagram a photo of the new mom holding her baby.

“This is the most beautiful photo for life! Little Fiore and tears of joy in my sister’s eyes,” she wrote as caption.

It was in May when Assunta revealed she was expecting.

Referring to the pregnancy as a miracle, de Rossi said: “Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen.”

