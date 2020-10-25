Civil union

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

The showbiz personality, a member of the LGBT community, simply known as Kaladkaren, is engaged to a british sailor, very handsome. In case, just in case, they get married in England, Kaladkaren hopes to settle there. Goodbye to his (her?) showbiz career, which is doing well.

Kaladkaren reasons in Eng­land their marriage is legal. In the Philippines it’s not. How Kaladkaren wished that some­day same-sex marriage will be recognized here.

Wishful thinking. The Catho­lic Church and other religions will oppose it. Let’s give it to them.

More realistic is civil union. The government allowing and recognizing, the relationship between two people of the same sex. Thus a civil union. They will enjoy the rights and privileges of married couples. Taxes, inheri­tance, adoption, property, and some such perks.

Even Pope Francis supports civil union. President Duterte agrees with the Pope.

In the future, should they get tired of each other, they can pe­tition for the dissolution of the civil union or relationship.

A bill has been filed in Congress for the institution of civil union. Not sure who the authors are.

