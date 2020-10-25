MMFF 2020 goes digital

BY MELL T. NAVARRO

SA unang pagkakataon magiging digital muna ang Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), na naging bahagi na ng Pamaskong tradisyon ng mga Pilipino.

Ito ay dahil na rin sa krisis na dulot ng coronavirus disease.

Pormal na inanunsiyo kamakailan ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and MMFF Chairman Danilo Lim ang development na ito.

Ibinahagi niya na ang MMFF ay nakipag-partner sa Globe Telecom and Upstream upang mairaos ang MMFF ngayong Disyembre.

Dahil dito, hindi lamang sa Pilipinas mapapanood ang mga pelikulang kalahok sa annual MMFF, kung hindi sa buong mundo.

“The film industry continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19 but it should not dampen the Filipinos’ spirit of watching Filipino movies during the Christmas season.

“This year, we are bringing the MMFF tradition in every Filipino home not just here in the country but all over the world via digital screening for the first time,” banggit ng MMDA / MMFF Chairman.

Maaaring ma-access ng global audience ang walong MMFF entries in digital form through Upstream.

“We are very excited about the annual film festival that will take place on a new platform. Filipinos abroad and those who cannot go home for the holidays can enjoy watching MMFF movies on digital platform,” dagdag ni Lim.

Now on its 46th year at magsisimula sa Dec. 25, hangad ng MMFF executive committee na suportahan pa rin ang taunang festival na ang primary objective ay “to help promote and enhance the preservation, growth and development of the local film industry.”

Ayon naman kay Atty. Romando Artes, MMFF coExecutive Chairman, tuloy pa rin ang Parade of Stars at Awards Night na mapapanood pa rin ng publiko online.

