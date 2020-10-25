New tact works wonders for coach Pido, Batang Pier

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

ANGELES CITY ‒ NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio was not in his usual hot-blooded self in the Batang Pier’s first win in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday night.

To the surprise of many, the 56-year-old Jarencio was exceptionally calm and collected in NorthPort’s 107-96 victory over Terrafirma Dyip that snapped a four-game losing start at the Smart 5G-powered AUF Sports Arena.

Jarencio later bared that team governor Erick Arejola advised him to cool down in order to ease the tension in the Batang Pier camp.

“Kita nyo ang lamig lamig ko kanina? Ni hindi nyo ko nakitang nagsisigaw. Sabi sakin ng management, nila boss Erick, ‘Uy coach siguro baguhin mo ‘yung attitude mo. Alam namin matigas ka, matapang ka, ayaw mo ng ganito, ayaw mo ng ganyan. Siguro para ma-relax din yung mga players,'” said Jarencio.

“Sabi ko, ‘Oo nga eh para ma-relax din siguro ako kasi ‘yung pressure napupunta na samin.'”

Jarencio, who won three PBA titles as a player, said the stress caused by losses is harder to deal with inside a cramped space like the PBA bubble.

For the former UST mentor, that goes to show how tough the competition is in this shortened season.

“I’m so happy natuloy ang PBA pero dito talagang mental at physical (ang labanan). Walang coach or player na hindi magsasabi nyan,” he said.

“Ang masaya lang siguro ‘yung mga nananalo kasi pakiramdam nila, ‘Sige kahit mag-bubble tayo dito at least may consideration na pang-alis ng sakit ng ulo, nanalo tayo.’ Eh paano kaming mga natatalo? May mga breaks of the game pa na talo kami.”

“Nasasanay na rin tayo. Kaya lang ibang-iba pa rin talaga ‘yung normal na sa Araneta ka naglaro. Hindi ganito mga itsura natin mukha tayong mga alien.”

Jarencio is hoping that their first taste of victory will be the turning point for the Batang Pier. After all, his squad is known for making comebacks.

“Alam mo naman ang NorthPort, gulpi na (pero) biglang bumabangon. ‘Di ba ilang conferences na minsan nakaka-five wins lang kami pumapasok pa ng quarters? Nag-semis pa.”

“As long as ‘yung focus ng players nandun pa rin. We’ll celebrate tonight para lang ma-ease ‘yung pressure and then tignan natin sa mga susunod na games.”

