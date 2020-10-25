PBA bares 2nd suspect COVID-19 case

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

CLARK FREEPORT – Uncertainties clouded the staging of the PBA bubble here as the league announced Sunday a second suspect case of COVID-19 infection among the 350-man delegation.

In a Zoom press conference, the league disclosed that a player of Blackwater tested positive for the novel disease.

The Elite requested for a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) retest on Thursday morning due to fear of possible exposure to the referee who was reported as the first suspect case.

The player was immediately brought to the Athlete’s Village, the mega quarantine facility in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the same procedure done to the referee.

Blackwater’s players and coaching staff were immediately isolated in their respective rooms while the player’s close contacts were put in the designated isolation area.

It was believed that the referee officiated in the game between Alaska and Blackwater on Tuesday, prompting the Aces to also have a retest on top of a self-initiated antigen test which turned out negative.

But the official tested negative on his confirmatory RT-PCR administered at the Athlete’s Village where he is undergoing strict isolation.

The seven referees, who were isolated after getting listed as first and second layer contacts, already yielded negative results from their retest.

Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio, several PBA staff, members of the media and TV crew also tested negative on their second round of swab tests. Only Alaska has yet to determine the result of its retest as of posting time.

As a precautionary measure, the league postponed Blackwater’s game against Rain or Shine on Sunday, but decided to push through with the “Bubble Clasico” featuring Ginebra and Magnolia.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial stressed that the stringent protocols were not breached and the bubble remains intact. “Wala tayong na-break na protocol. Hindi nagbu-burst ang bubble,” said Marcial, who added that they will impose stricter measures especially on the “ayuda” or deliveries coming to the Quest Hotel. BCDA president Vince Dizon, one of the prime movers of the PBA bubble, assured the safety of the whole delegation. “The protocols were studied very well and benchmarked with the protocols around the world,” said Dizon, who is also the deputy chief implementer of the national COVID response. The league made the announcement of the second suspect case hours after lifting the indefinite suspension on Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva.

