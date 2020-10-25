PNP on alert as ‘Quinta’ threatens Bicol, parts of Luzon

BY AARON RECUENCO * ELLALYN RUIZ

Police commanders in Bicol region and other parts of Luzon and the Visayas that are expected to be hit or affected by tropical storm “Quinta” were ordered to assist in the disaster preparedness and other safety measures of the Local Government Units (LGUs).

Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said local police commanders should be in constant coordination with the LGUs, being members of the local disaster and risk reduction and management councils in order to ensure readiness in providing any form of assistance.

“Quinta”, which now packs maximum winds of 75 kilometer per hour and gustiness of up to 90 kph, is moving closer to Albay, Catanduanes and Sorsogon as of 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Storm signals were hoisted over Bicol region, Southern Tagalog region, Central Luzon, and some parts of the Visayas.

In situations like natural calamities, PNP spokesman Col. Ysmael Yu said regional commanders and National Support Unit commanders are expected to come up with disaster response plans depending on the situation on the ground.

The disaster response plans include deployment of personnel and prepositioning of equipment for search and rescue and road-clearing operations assistance.

The PNP’s disaster response-capable units include, Special Action Force, Maritime Group, Highway Patrol Group, Police Community Relations Group, as well as the Regional Public Safety Battalions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 over Bicol region and some parts of Southern Luzon.

In its severe weather bulletin issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 2 over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, northern part of Masbate (Baleno, Aroroy, and Masbate City), including Burias and Ticao Islands, southern part of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, Lopez, Gen. Luna, Macalelon, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Atimonan, and Agdangan), and Marinduque.

These areas may experience 61 to 120 kilometer per hour winds in 24 hours.

Signal No. 1 was raised over the rest of Masbate and Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, southern part of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, and Cabangan), Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Northern Samar, and northern part of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Sto. Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-an, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, San Jorge, Tarangnan, and Pagsanghan), and northern part of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, Jipapad, Arteche, and San Policarpo).

These areas may experience 30 to 60 kph winds or intermittent rains in at least 36 hours.

PAGASA last spotted Quinta at 345 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes around 4 a.m. Sunday, moving at 20 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

