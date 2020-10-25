Stay safe

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

Even plants are pilfered these days! From petty theft to abuses and online scams, the number of unlawful acts continues to increase. Many of them are unreported.

Just like in detective novels, they happen when they are least expected and the offenders are – in many cases – the least likely suspects. They even pretend to look concerned. They are experts at deceiving people. Beware!

The Crime Prevention Triangle consists of a criminal’s desire to commit a crime, ability to act on it, and opportunity. You can not control another person’s desire and ability. The only thing you can do is reduce or eliminate the opportunities by being proactive and vigilant. Encourage your family and neighbors to do the same. Crime prevention is a shared responsibility.

Consider the following reminders:

– Lock all doors even if you will be out for a short time. Authorities say burglary can happen in less than five minutes.

– Avoid going to the ATM and doing your grocery shopping at night. If you need to go out, avoid dark and bushy areas. Always carry a flashlight. Make your movements unpredictable.

– Never leave keys outside under mats and pots. Burglars know exactly where you hide them.

– Install extra lights, CCTVs, and alarms. Trim large bushes where someone can hide. Hide and lock ladders and anything which burglars can use to access your home.

– Never post ID cards, passport details, and other personal information on social media. Don’t tell netizens that you are home alone. If your family is on vacation, share pictures only after the trip.

–If you will be alone, device ways of adding to your protection ahead of time. Change your sleeping pattern. Save numbers you can call if you need help. See to it that your mobile phone is fully charged and has sufficient load.

–Never leave your children and grandchildren outside. Tell them not to talk to strangers and not to receive candies and toys from them.

– Think twice when offered an investment that will double or triple your money within a short period of time. Legitimate businesses are not capable of doing that.

–Check the seller’s details before placing an order online. For big purchases, you may want to visit a physical store.

–Make it a habit to check all doors, windows, and lights. Store light bulbs for replacement. Change old bulbs even before they fail.

– Be observant and trust your instincts. They say if you feel that something is wrong, it usually is.

