THE BEAST RETURNS

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Monday

(AUF Gym powered by Smart 5G)

4 p.m. – Phoenix vs NLEX

6:45 p.m. – NorthPort vs TNT

Calvin Abueva finally sees action a day after his indefinite suspension was lifted as Phoenix Super LPG faces NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center Monday.

Attention will be on Abueva’s every move in the 4 p.m. contest after his 16-month agony came an end Sunday when Commissioner Willie Marcial reinstated the energetic forward.

Abueva was informed of the decision during a meeting with Marcial, Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro, and technical officer Mauro Bengua.

But Abueva, who was joined in the meeting by coach Topex Robinson and team manager Paolo Bugia, was also told of sanctions that will be imposed on possible infractions in the futures.

It will be interesting to see if Abueva comes out with the same intense demeanor that made him one of the most popular figures in the league or a tamed version of “The Beast.”

The return of Abueva could only come at a better time for the Fuel Masters, who are coming off a morale-boosting 91-84 win over the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok last Friday.

Phoenix erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a 22-0 run to snap a two-game skid.

Meanwhile, TNT is still scheduled at presstime to face NorthPort in the second game at 6:45 p.m. despite being related to the issue surrounding a Blackwater player testing positive for COVID-19.

Marcial said in yesterday’s press conference that the Tropang Giga were also put under isolation after facing the Elite last Thursday.

TNT won that game 109-96 to remain unbeaten after five games inside the bubble.

