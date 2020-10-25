Thousands flee homes as ‘Quinta’ intensifies

BY MARTIN SADONGDONG • AARON RECUENCO • ELLALYN RUIZ

At least 532 families or 1,789 individuals were temporarily sheltered in evacuation centers while over 1,500 passengers were stranded in various ports in four regions as tropical storm “Quinta” dumped rains and inundated parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Sunday.

Based on initial information, NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the evacuated individuals were from Guinobatan, Albay and Canaman, Camarines Sur in Bicol Region (Region 5).

Municipal officials conducted a pre-emptive evacuation ahead of the expected landfall of Quinta either over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon late Sunday afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, 662 individuals were stranded and taking shelter in sea ports in the Bicol Region, he added.

In Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon or Region 4A), 243 passengers were stuck in ports and given assistance as sea voyage was prohibited due to bad weather.

In Mimaropa (Region 4B), all trips of shipping vessels were cancelled in Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Romblon where tropical cyclone warning signals were raised.

In Eastern Visayas (Region 8), 668 passengers were stranded in various sea ports while Calbayog City Airport and Catarman Airport were rended non-operational due to bad weather.

Further, authorities conducted clearing operations along the Calbayog-Catarman Road in Barangay Nabang, Calbayog City after a landslide occurred.

A landslide was also monitored along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Jiaan in Niabong, Samar. Both roads were already passable to motorists as of Sunday noon.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and punishing winds damaged a portion of the Caraycay Bridge in Barangay Caraycay in Naval, Biliran.

The national road in Purok 5, Barangay Mercedes in Catbalogan City was heavily flooded, making it unavailable to all kinds of vehicles.

“Quinta” (international name “Molave”) intensified into a severe tropical storm hours before its landfall over Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon between Sunday afternoon and evening.

In its severe weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration raised Signal No. 2 over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Islands, central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, Gen. Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, and San Francisco), Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island, and Northern Samar.

These areas may experience 61 to 120 kilometer per hour winds in 24 hours.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, southern part of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, and Cabangan), Calamian Islands, northern part of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-an, Sto. Nino, Almagro, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, and Paranas), northern part of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, and Taft), northern part of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Pontevedra, and President Roxas), Aklan, northern part of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, and Culasi), and northeastern part of Iloilo (Batad, Balasan, Estancia, and Carles).

These areas may experience 30 to 60 kph winds or intermittent rains in at least 36 hours.

Police commanders in Bicol region and other parts of Luzon and the Visayas that are expected to be hit or affected by tropical storm “Quinta” were ordered to assist in the disaster preparedness and other safety measures of the Local Government Units (LGUs).

Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said local police commanders should be in constant coordination with the LGUs, being members of the local disaster and risk reduction and management councils in order to ensure readiness in providing any form of assistance.

