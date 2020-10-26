Actor Kiko Matos, rapper Damsa face off in URCC

By CARLO ANOLIN

Actor Kiko Matos and rapper Damsa are set to lock horns in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) on December 5.

URCC founder Alvin Aguilar announced the upcoming bout on his Facebook page Thursday, sharing an interview of sports program “Sports On Air” with Matos.

Matos served as a substitute fighter for rapper “Badang,” whose real name is Darwin Ferianeza, after begging off from the scheduled mixed martial arts fight with Damsa.

“Kung gusto niya ako labanan, game! Pero hindi ito FlipTop battle. This is MMA,” said Matos, who aggressively badmouthed and trash-talked Damsa during the webcast.

Matos is no stranger to accepting MMA fights in the URCC. Matos and co-actor Baron Geisler were the talk of the town after their controversial fight in 2016 ended in a unanimous draw.

The following year, Matos fought once more and beat Billy Jack Sanchez via first-round submission to win his professional debut.

Matos gave credit to Damsa’s boxing background but warned the Fliptop emcee, Raymond Abrenica in real life, that MMA has a different approach.

“[Pero] MMA pinasok niya. Hindi lang ito throw of hands, may kicks dito at may grappling dito,” said, the 32-year-old Matos, oozing with confidence over his grappling skills.

“Imagine niyo, pagdating sa sahig, ‘yun ang karagatan at ako ang pating. ‘Pag pumasok siya sa mundo ko, sa sahig, siguraduhin niyang aahon siya [at makakatayo siya]. Dahil pag nasa sahig kami, t****** kakainin ko siyang buhay.”

The Matos-Damsa “special grudge match” is just one of the cards included in the John Adajar-Richie Redman main event in December.

