Butuan tops 3rd leg of PH 3×3 tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Butuan City-Uling Roasters bagged the third leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup Sunday night with a hard-fought 21-20 win over Pasig-Sta. Lucia at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Franky Johnson hit the winning two-point shot with 27 seconds left as Butuan City emerged as the season’s newest leg champion after Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines suffered an early exit at the hands of Pasig.

The team composed of Johnson, Chico Lanete, Chris de Chavez and JR Alabanza claimed the top purse of P100,000 after placing second and reaching the semis in the previous two legs.

“Sinasabi ko sa kanila lagi, wag niyo i-doubt yung sarili niyo kasi may chance pa tayo,” said Lanete. “Alam naman naming pwedeng-pwede pa kaming bumawi at ito na nga yung resulta.”

Pasig-Sta. Lucia settled for P30,000 after producing its best finish of the two-week season, highlighted by its upset of Zamboanga City in the quarters.

The Realtors took the quarters 21-18 before reaching the final with a 21-9 rout of Palayan City.

Butuan swept the group stage, defeated Zamboanga Peninsula 21-14 in the quarters before arranging a duel with Pasig with a 21-18 win over Bacolod-Master Sardines.

Meanwhile, Janus Lozada won the two-point shootout by making all 10 attempts while David Carlos defended his Slam Dunk crown.

comments