Classes suspended due to ‘Quinta’

Classes in all levels in both public and private schools in some areas were suspended on Monday due to typhoon “Quinta”.

While there are no face-to-face classes due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, some local executives announced the suspension of classes in their respective areas in anticipation of the disruptions brought by the typhoon.

Given this, the Department of Education (DepEd) said that schools may implement the necessary adjustments based on the chosen learning modality/ies of the students – especially those under the printed modular learning.

“Adjustments in the retrieval of modules may be arranged by the schools, duly coordinated with the parents/learners,” Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio said.

Currently, classes in all levels – both public and private schools were suspended in some parts of Metro Manila including Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Malabon City, City of Manila, San Juan City, Caloocan City, and Taguig City. Classes from kindergarten to senior high school were also declared suspended in Quezon City.

Classes in all levels were also suspended in some provinces including Laguna, Camarines Sur, Naga City, Albay, Cavite, Batangas, Lucena City, and Bataan.

In Sorsogon, classes in all levels were suspended on Monday, Oct. 26 until Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said that even if remote learning or modular asynchronous home study are implemented, classes in all levels are suspended because learning delivery modalities will be affected.

“For sure, WiFi will be affected, distribution of modules will be difficult and the parents need to prepare for heavy rains and possible flooding,” he explained in Filipino. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)

