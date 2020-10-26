Football opening reset Wednesday

- Home
BY JONAS TERRADO
The shortened season of the Philippines Football League will start on Wednesday after its original kickoff was postponed due to positive cases of COVID-19 inside the bubble and inclement weather caused by typhoon Quinta.
The PFL made the announcement in a statement late Sunday, adding that a revised version of the league schedule will be released the following day.
Games were supposed to start Sunday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite but PFL officials pushed back the opener due to the weather situation and the RT-PCR tests of nine people yielding positive results.
PFL said that everyone from the two clubs where the positive results came inside the Seda Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna tested negative after undergoing antigen tests on Sunday.
Both teams will undergo the same testing procedure every other day while the rest will have antigen tests during pre-match days.
“We are happy to announce the kickoff of the 2020 PFL season on Wednesday,” PFF president Nonong Araneta said. “This is a big moment for everyone in the football community. We appreciate the collective effort from the PFF, the clubs, and most important, the Games and Amusements Board and the city government of Sta. Rosa, Laguna.”
Six clubs, namely United City, Kaya-Iloilo, Stallion-Laguna, Mendiola FC, Maharlika-Manila and Azkals Development Team, will compete in the short season that will last for just two weeks due to the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.