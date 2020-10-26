Getting to know Christelle Abello

BY NEIL RAMOS

Her name may not ring a bell at this point but that will soon change.

Christelle Abello, Aklan’s representative to this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant, will soon be part of your household, both literally and figuratively, with Ginebra San Miguel picking her as their calendar girl for 2021.

This was announced via a virtual bash on Tuesday.

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) Sales and Marketing manager Allan Mercado said, “More than just a pretty face, our Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl for 2021 definitely personifies our latest campaign ‘One Ginebra Nation.’ We were not only charmed by her intelligence, but also by her optimism, her courage, her never-say-die spirit, her heart for others, and love for her kababayan. We feel that she best represents the brand and we are very happy to welcome Christelle to our Ginebra San Miguel family.”

Abello, 26, is, of course, quite happy landing the gig.

“I’m so thrilled. I’m so proud and honored to represent Ginebra San Miguel. This is an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so grateful to be a part of such an iconic and historical brand,” she related with a smile.

Abello is born to Filipino parents. But she spent most of her life in the US, graduating with a degree in Communication from California State University San Marcos.

Themed “Ganado sa Bahay,” her six-layout 2021 calendar is inspired by the new normal – staying home while having a positive outlook.

“We want people to see that life can still go on while we’re home. We can still dream and be productive,” Abello said.

