Locsin, Soberano, Gray should not be branded terrorists – Año

BY NOREEN JAZUL

Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, and Catriona Gray should not be branded terrorists for wanting change, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday.

“These personalities, they want change. They are fighting…for women, for certain sectors, but it doesn’t mean they are already terrorists,” Año told DZMM when asked whether the three female celebrities should be branded terrorists for supporting activist groups.

“Hayaan natin sila makapag-express nang malaya,” Año added.

The DILG Secretary defended National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. from accusations of red-tagging Soberano, Locsin, and Gray.

Año said Parlade was just warning the three female personalities of possible repercussions of being associated with rights groups such as Gabriela.

“Warning lang naman ‘yung sa kanya, di naman talaga sinasabi na mga terrorist or komunista itong mga taong ito,” Año said.

The DILG chief assured Locsin, Soberano, and Gray that their opinions and stands will be respected and protected. (Noreen Jazul)

comments