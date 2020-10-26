Mayor Isko’s mother passes away

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MINKA KLAUDIA S. TIANGCO



Rosario Domagoso, the mother of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, passed away on Sunday morning. She was 74.

She left behind Mayor Isko, her only child, a day after his 46th birthday.

Rosario’s passing was announced by the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Santo Niño de Tondo in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center also mourned the death of the local chief executive’s mother in a Facebook post.

“Let us pray for the soul of (the) mother of our beloved Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who peacefully joined our Creator,” the post read.

The Manila mayor has yet to give out an official announcement.

Rosario Domagoso was a native of Allen, Northern Samar. She later moved to Tondo, Manila with Mayor Isko’s father, Joaquin Domagoso, a stevedore, at Manila North Harbor.

comments