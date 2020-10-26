Metro Manila mayors push for GCQ extension

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday that Metro Manila mayors agreed to extend the general community quarantine (GCQ) in the region as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains a major threat.

In an interview over Teleradyo, Año also bared that the mayors were also planning to further ease business transactions and travel restrictions to revive the economy.

However, Año did not say if the preferred GCQ status in Metro Manila will be imposed only for next month or until the end of the year.

Earlier, motorcycle taxis were allowed to operate with millions of workers now going back to work in some industries that opened to boost the economy.

Despite the steady rise of economic activity, Año said many individuals are still cautious and have opted to remain at home.

Año attributed this to the fear of being infected with cororonavirus despite the reported flattening of the curve.

The country employs a community quarantine scheme ranging from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to the most relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

