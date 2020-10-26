PBA player tests negative

PBA Statement:

Blackwater player tests negative on RT-PCR

We would like to report that the RT-PCR test taken by the Blackwater player Sunday yielded a NEGATIVE result. He also tested negative on antigen yesterday.

As with the referee who has also tested negative both on RT-PCR and antigen, the player will have to remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The PBA bubble remains intact and has not been breached. Nevertheless, we urge all participants to be extra cautious and strictly follow the protocols set for them inside the bubble.

