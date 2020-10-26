PH envoy to Brazil faces probe over alleged abuse of staff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ROY C. MABASA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will conduct a formal investigation on the conduct of Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro following reports that she physically maltreated her household staff.

In a statement, the DFA said it has instructed Mauro to return home “immediately,” citing the video footage of her berating and mistreating her household staff.

According to the foreign affairs office, the household staff, whose name has not been immediately provided, left Brasilia on October 21 and is already back in the Philippines.

“The DFA is reaching out to her to ensure her well-being and cooperation in the investigation,” it said.

A video of the incident first appeared in the Brazilian news website Globo News on Sunday, October 25, showing Mauro maltreating and physically attacking her Filipina helper allegedly on at least four separate incidents.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) videos obtained by the Brazilian news platform, the Philippine envoy was also seen striking the staff or pulling her by the hair.

The incidents apparently took place in March, August, and twice in October this year, as shown in the CCTV footage.

“The DFA assures the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted,” the department said.

Mauro is a career diplomat who joined the DFA in 1995. Prior to her present position, she was assigned to Milan, Manama, Tel-Aviv, and Brussels.

One of her previous bosses in the DFA expressed disbelief over the incident involving Mauro.

“I could hardly believe she would do such undiplomatic act,” a retired ranking DFA official said in a text message.

comments